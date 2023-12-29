Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.00

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.13 ($0.55), with a volume of 299690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.25 ($0.56).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration from GBX 117 ($1.49) to GBX 105 ($1.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total value of £70,740 ($89,885.64). 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

