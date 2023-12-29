ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TBLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 350,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,816. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

