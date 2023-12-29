Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 877 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $224.43 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

