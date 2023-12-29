Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

