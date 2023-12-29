Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 2.0% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 53,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

