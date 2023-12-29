Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.