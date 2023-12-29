Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.65 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $184.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.42 and its 200-day moving average is $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.