Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after buying an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.