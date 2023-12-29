Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $462,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Trading Up 0.7 %
SRE opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Synopsys stock: Unsung hero of the AI revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.