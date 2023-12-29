Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $601,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

