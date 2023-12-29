Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after buying an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $274.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

