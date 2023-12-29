Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atossa Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 246 call options.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 959,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,611. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

