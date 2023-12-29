TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the November 30th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 4,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,888. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Stories

