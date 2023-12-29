Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 211.80 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 207.80 ($2.64). Approximately 188,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 281,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.50).

Tremor International Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £296.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,843.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.23.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.