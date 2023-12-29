TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Trading Down 2.3%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $25.02. 36,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 123,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TriMas by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

