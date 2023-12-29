TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,786 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $330,336.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,249,701.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.11. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,718,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $105,758,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

