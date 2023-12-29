Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.30 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

