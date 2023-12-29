Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 242 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,971. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

