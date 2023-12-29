Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 2,517 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

