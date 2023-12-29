Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 1,027 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

WM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,295. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.91. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

