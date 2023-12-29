Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 530 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.95. 686,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $130.36 and a one year high of $268.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 854,048 shares of company stock valued at $197,823,291 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

