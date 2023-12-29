Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 553 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.47. 8,248,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,243,242. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

