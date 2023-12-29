Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $208,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,251. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

