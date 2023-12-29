Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 188,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,579. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

