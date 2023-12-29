Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,285. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

