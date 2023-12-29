Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.44. 398,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,481. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

