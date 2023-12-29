Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 239,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,571. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.13. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

