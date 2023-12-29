Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,677,527. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

