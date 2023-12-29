Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.44. The stock had a trading volume of 157,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.