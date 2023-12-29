Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $5 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 1,399,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720,912. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

