Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,415. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.