Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 605 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

PANW stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $271.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.07, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

