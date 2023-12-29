Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $225.02. 49,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.46 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

