Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

