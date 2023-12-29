TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.
TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TWC Tech Holdings II
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.