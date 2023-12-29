Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.570 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.73.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Twilio by 374.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

