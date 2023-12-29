Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter worth $152,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

