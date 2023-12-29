U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,262 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $61.54. 155,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

