U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

