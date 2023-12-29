U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,494 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,416,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.