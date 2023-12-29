U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company had a trading volume of 193,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

