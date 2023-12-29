U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 230,385.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.39. 346,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,583. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

