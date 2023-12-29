U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 144,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

