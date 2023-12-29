U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 673,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

