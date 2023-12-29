U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,022 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,022 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 687.1% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 88,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,176,668. The company has a market capitalization of $267.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.