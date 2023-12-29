U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.57. 317,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $165.97. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

