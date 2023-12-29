U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.