Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $45,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

