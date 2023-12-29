UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 307.9% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UCB Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UCBJY stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

