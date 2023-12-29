UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,376 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

